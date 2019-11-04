Kay Cannon Will Direct DEL & CHARNA

Deadline reports that Kay Cannon, who directed "Blockers" and wrote "Pitch Perfect," will write an upcoming biopic about improv giants Del Close and Charna Halpern.

Close and Halpern mentored an enormous roster of comics, including Mike Myers, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Chris Farley, Jon Favreau, Adam McKay, Stephen Colbert, Rachel Dratch, Cecily Strong, Seth Meyers, Matt Walsh, Vanessa Bayer, Bob Odenkirk, David Koechner, Andy Dick, and Cannon Herself.

The film follows the pair's tumultuous 19-year relationship. Together as friends, saviors and soulmates, the duo helped each other overcome Close's addiction, financial ruin, and their own personal demons to ultimately establish improv as an art form.

"If Uta Hagen created 'Respect for Acting than Del Close and Charna Halpern created 'Respect for Improv.'" Mike Myers said in a 2001 profile.

"We are thrilled to bring the story of Del Close and Charna Halpern, two comedic icons to the screen and explore how their evolving relationship impacted THE HISTORY OF COMEDY and influenced future performers," said producer Daniel Crown. "We look forward to partnering with Kay Cannon, whose comedic filmmaking has brought the genre to new heights."

"My life with Del was always funny, sometimes scary and extremely profound. I'm overjoyed to finally share our story with the world," said Halpern.

