Kalpana Pot Explains How Einstein Got Us Good in New Book SPACED OUT

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Science author Kalpana Pot returned to GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB to discuss her book Spaced Out, describing a casual approach to explaining the cosmos that leans on graphics rather than heavy math. The appearance gave Pot room to break down how Einstein, in her telling, got everyone good, and to talk about what she is writing next.

Pot has built a reputation on the show for turning dense science into accessible, humor-driven content. In a prior appearance, she detailed what she calls her three-C content formula, a framework built around cosmos, comedy and cleavage that blends hard science with relatable hooks. She also spoke previously about growing up in an Indian household where nearly everyone became a doctor, a family pattern she said pushed her toward science rather than medicine.

During this appearance, Pot also touched on what she is writing next, continuing to build out the same low-math, graphics-forward style that defines Spaced Out.

The interview marks another stop for Pot on Ben Gleib's YouTube program, following her earlier conversation on the show detailed in Kalpana Pot Turns a Bra Question Into a Physics Lesson on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB, where she first laid out her science communication style for Gleib's audience.

More on Good Night with Ben Gleib Recent Articles Kalpana Pot Turns a Bra Question Into a Physics Lesson on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB

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