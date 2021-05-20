Haitian movies are magic. That's the only way to describe it. It's the Haitian cinema (Sinema) In 1933, the Eden Cinema opened in Cap-Haïtien. The Paramount in Port-au-Prince opened the following year, and the Rex Theatre in 1935.

Kadda Sheekoff is a Haitian socialite, entrepreneur and humanitarian not a Movie actor, but yet he still want to help in the Haitian movie industry.

Early this year Kadda Sheekoff put out a public announcement for two Haitian Actors to participate in a YouTube series for twenty five thousand dollars, the announcement was sit there on his Instagram page for two days, no one reacted and he went and said "Maybe the money is too little, so I'm going to increase it. After a while he increased the deal to fifty thousand dollars, but both teams didn't agree to play. On the same evening Kadda Sheekoff post a video of him saying "I try my best to help these Actors but it's seems like it's not going to work out, and I can promise you guys there will never be another deal like that in the Haitian movie industry again."

"I Love You Anne, We Love You Anne and Cousines directed by Richard Senecal and played by Gessica Geneus and Jimmy Jean-Louis are the most beautiful Haitian movies out there. to me there will be no other Haitian movie like this ever again." Kadda Sheekoff notes.

Ricardo Widmaïer was also a pioneer of cinema. In the early 1950s, he made newsreels that were filmed at the Paramount Cinema. In his laboratory in Port-au-Prince, he developed his 16 mm films in black and white and in color. He produced the film Moi, je suis belle with Edouard Guilbaud. Jean Dominique the screenwriter, also lent his voice to the narration. The sound was done by Herby Widmaier who was then only 15 years old.

Not every Haitian film is set in Haiti and about Haitian issues nor are they all traditional. Films are set and shot all over the world, take on a whole range of themes and topics, and there's everything from thrillers to action to horror to period films. There's a Haitian movie for everyone.

Haitian movie favorite theme overall is love. Any kind of love - romantic, friendly, familial, etc. Emotion is at the heart of everything. No one can pull at your heartstrings better than Haitian films can!

There are many wonderful Haitian movies out there in the industry but the big question is can Kadda Sheekoff really Bring Haitian Movies To The U.S?