KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON Tickets Now on Sale on Fandango

Starting today, tickets are now available on Fandango for Killers of the Flower Moon, premiering in theaters on Friday, October 20th. Martin Scorsese’s latest film also marks his sixth collaboration with Leonardo DiCaprio and tenth with Robert De Niro.

For cinephiles eager to get a sneak peek at the highly anticipated film, Fandango exclusively debuted a featurette which fans can see below.

The cast and crew give an inside look at the film, providing a brief historical overview, and Scorsese shares what made him want to tell this story: “I was drawn to the idea to tell this terribly tragic story that was never brought to national attention…I wanted to do justice to the Osage so that the audience feels the immensity of the tragedy.”

According to Fandango’s fall 2023 survey of more than 2,000 ticket buyers:

The DiCaprio-De Niro starrer was voted the #5 most-anticipated film of the fall.

Brendan Fraser, starring as lawyer W. S. Hamilton and fresh off his win for Best Actor at the Academy Awards, was voted as the #4 Most Anticipated Supporting Character this fall.

Get your tickets for Killers of the Flower Moon on Fandango here!

About Fandango

Fandango is the ultimate digital network for all things movies and TV, serving more than 50 million unique visitors per month, according to comScore, with best-in-class movie and TV information, movie ticketing to 31,000 U.S. screens, trailers and original video and home entertainment. Its portfolio features leading online ticketers Fandango, MovieTickets.com and Flixster; world-renowned movie review site Rotten Tomatoes; and Rotten Tomatoes Network on YouTube, the #1 movie trailers and content channel. Fandango