KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON Tickets Now on Sale on Fandango

Killers of the Flower Moon is premiering in theaters on Friday, October 20th.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January Photo 2 MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January
Hulu to Bring ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Interactive Experience to NYC Theater Photo 3 Hulu to Bring ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Interactive Experience to NYC
Meryl Streep Interested In MAMMA MIA! 3 Return Photo 4 Meryl Streep Interested in MAMMA MIA! 3 Return

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON Tickets Now on Sale on Fandango

Starting today, tickets are now available on Fandango for Killers of the Flower Moon, premiering in theaters on Friday, October 20th. Martin Scorsese’s latest film also marks his sixth collaboration with Leonardo DiCaprio and tenth with Robert De Niro.

For cinephiles eager to get a sneak peek at the highly anticipated film, Fandango exclusively debuted a featurette which fans can see below.

The cast and crew give an inside look at the film, providing a brief historical overview, and Scorsese shares what made him want to tell this story: “I was drawn to the idea to tell this terribly tragic story that was never brought to national attention…I wanted to do justice to the Osage so that the audience feels the immensity of the tragedy.”

According to Fandango’s fall 2023 survey of more than 2,000 ticket buyers:

  • The DiCaprio-De Niro starrer was voted the #5 most-anticipated film of the fall. 
  • Brendan Fraser, starring as lawyer W. S. Hamilton and fresh off his win for Best Actor at the Academy Awards, was voted as the #4 Most Anticipated Supporting Character this fall.

Get your tickets for Killers of the Flower Moon on Fandango here!

About Fandango

Fandango is the ultimate digital network for all things movies and TV, serving more than 50 million unique visitors per month, according to comScore, with best-in-class movie and TV information, movie ticketing to 31,000 U.S. screens, trailers and original video and home entertainment. Its portfolio features leading online ticketers Fandango, MovieTickets.com and Flixster; world-renowned movie review site Rotten Tomatoes; and Rotten Tomatoes Network on YouTube, the #1 movie trailers and content channel. Fandango



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Vide: BECKHAM MEETS VICTORIA In New Clip From Netflix Series Photo
Vide: BECKHAM MEETS VICTORIA In New Clip From Netflix Series

BECKHAM, a four-part documentary series, tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon. David Beckham is one of the most known names on the planet, yet few people know who he really is. Watch a video clip with Victoria Beckham now!

2
Vide: Steve Martin & Martin Short Nod FATHER OF THE BRIDE on ONLY MURDERS Photo
Vide: Steve Martin & Martin Short Nod FATHER OF THE BRIDE on ONLY MURDERS

Everyone’s favorite crime-solving trio is dressed to impress in this season’s penultimate episode of “Only Murders in the Building.” Short and Martin previously starred together in the 1991 comedy, Father of the Bride. Watch their reference to the film with Selena Gomez in the viral wedding dress in a video clip now!

3
Video: Watch Netflixs LIFE ON OUR PLANET Documentary Series Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Netflix's LIFE ON OUR PLANET Documentary Series Trailer

Who will rise? Who will fall? Who will rule the world? From executive producer Steven Spielberg and the Emmy® Award-winning team behind Our Planet, this is the story of Life on Our Planet. Watch the new video trailer, narrated by Morgan Freeman, now!

4
KIDS ZOMBIE ADVENTURES Season Two Out Now on Tubi Photo
KID'S ZOMBIE ADVENTURES Season Two Out Now on Tubi

The short form animation series tells of a group of kids that must survive their camp after it’s invaded by zombies, but a series of obstacles makes the journey away from the undead a disaster. The series stars Michael Ables, L.Owen, Melissa Rugierri, and Jameson Smith.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Lola Brooke Releases New Single 'You' Featuring Bryson TillerLola Brooke Releases New Single 'You' Featuring Bryson Tiller
LA's Go Betty Go Are Back With Their First New Single in 8 YearsLA's Go Betty Go Are Back With Their First New Single in 8 Years
Video: Watch the New RICK & MORTY Season Seven TrailerVideo: Watch the New RICK & MORTY Season Seven Trailer
Brad Paisley to Premiere Poignant New Videos This FridayBrad Paisley to Premiere Poignant New Videos This Friday

Videos

Vide: Steve Martin & Martin Short Nod FATHER OF THE BRIDE on ONLY MURDERS Video
Vide: Steve Martin & Martin Short Nod FATHER OF THE BRIDE on ONLY MURDERS
Watch Vanessa Williams, Justin Guarini & More in TRIPPED UP Trailer Video
Watch Vanessa Williams, Justin Guarini & More in TRIPPED UP Trailer
Disney+ Shares PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Teaser Video
Disney+ Shares PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Teaser
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL