KATSEYE Shares First Look at WILD HEARTS Documentary Ahead of Theater Release

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





Girl group KATSEYE shared an exclusive first look at their upcoming documentary film on TODAY on July 15, giving audiences a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS ahead of its theatrical debut.

KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS is described as the group's first-ever cinema event, chronicling the highs and lows the group has experienced on their path to superstardom. The clip, framed around the theme of a new era and new aura, offers an intimate portrait of the group navigating the pressures and milestones of their rise.

The documentary is set for a limited theatrical run beginning Aug. 12. The TODAY exclusive marks the first public footage released from the film, positioning the release as a significant moment for the group's fanbase ahead of the cinema event.

The clip positions KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS as a candid look at the group's journey, with the limited theatrical window suggesting a targeted event-style release strategy rather than a wide rollout.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...