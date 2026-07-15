KATSEYE Shares First Look at WILD HEARTS Documentary Ahead of Theater Release
The documentary follows the group's journey through recent highs and lows on their path to superstardom.
Girl group KATSEYE shared an exclusive first look at their upcoming documentary film on TODAY on July 15, giving audiences a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS ahead of its theatrical debut.
KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS is described as the group's first-ever cinema event, chronicling the highs and lows the group has experienced on their path to superstardom. The clip, framed around the theme of a new era and new aura, offers an intimate portrait of the group navigating the pressures and milestones of their rise.
The documentary is set for a limited theatrical run beginning Aug. 12. The TODAY exclusive marks the first public footage released from the film, positioning the release as a significant moment for the group's fanbase ahead of the cinema event.
The clip positions KATSEYE: WILD HEARTS as a candid look at the group's journey, with the limited theatrical window suggesting a targeted event-style release strategy rather than a wide rollout.