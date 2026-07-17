Justin Theroux Talks New Baby, FALLOUT Emmy Noms & David Beckham on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





Justin Theroux sat down with guest host Ike Barinholtz on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE for a wide-ranging conversation covering fatherhood, Emmy recognition, and his friendship with David Beckham. Theroux spoke about welcoming a baby boy with his wife Nicole, including what he was like in the delivery room during the birth.

The conversation also turned to Theroux's television work, with the actor discussing his show FALLOUT, which received ten Emmy nominations. He and Barinholtz additionally talked about their shared Netflix series RUNNING POINT, giving the two a chance to reflect on that project together on the late-night stage.

Theroux touched on watching the World Cup and his ongoing friendship with David Beckham, rounding out a conversation that moved between his personal life and his current slate of projects. Barinholtz, who is among the celebrity guest hosts filling in for Jimmy Kimmel this summer, brought a familiar rapport to the interview given his own connection to Theroux through RUNNING POINT.

Barinholtz's guest-hosting stint is part of a broader summer rotation at the show. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the summer guest host lineup includes Tiffany Haddish, Anthony Anderson, Colman Domingo, and Jelly Roll, among others, with the program airing weeknights at 11:35 p.m. EDT on ABC.

More on Jimmy Kimmel Live Recent Articles Willow Performs TALK ON THE HILL on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...