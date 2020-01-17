Julia Louis-Dreyfus Signed an Overall Deal with Apple

Deadline reports that "Veep" and "Seinfeld" legendary comedy star Julia Louis-Dreyfus has signed an overall deal with Apple.

She will produce and star in projects for Apple TV+ under the deal.

Louis-Dreyfus has won Emmys for three primetime comedy series: "Seinfeld," "The New Adventures of Old Christine," and "Veep," which recently wrapped its seventh and final season. She has won Eleven Emmys total.

"I am thrilled about this new partnership with my friends at Apple," said Louis-Dreyfus. "Also, many thanks and kudos to my representatives for structuring the deal in such a way that I am paid in AirPods."

