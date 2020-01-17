Julia Louis-Dreyfus Signed an Overall Deal with Apple

Article Pixel Jan. 17, 2020  

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Signed an Overall Deal with Apple

Deadline reports that "Veep" and "Seinfeld" legendary comedy star Julia Louis-Dreyfus has signed an overall deal with Apple.

She will produce and star in projects for Apple TV+ under the deal.

Louis-Dreyfus has won Emmys for three primetime comedy series: "Seinfeld," "The New Adventures of Old Christine," and "Veep," which recently wrapped its seventh and final season. She has won Eleven Emmys total.

"I am thrilled about this new partnership with my friends at Apple," said Louis-Dreyfus. "Also, many thanks and kudos to my representatives for structuring the deal in such a way that I am paid in AirPods."

Read the original story on Deadline.




Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk



  • Martin Jensen Releases Remix of 'Day'n'Nite' Rework
  • NATIONAL TREASURE 3 is in the Works at Disney
  • LIVVIA Releases Bold New Single 'Say It'
  • Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin & Christian Slater Star in DR. DEATH on Peacock
  • Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams Will Welcome the Cast of QUE LEONES at AURA COCINA
  • The Producers Guild of America Announces Presenters and Exclusive Red Carpet Livestream
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement