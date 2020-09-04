Jonathan Burns Presents Live Streaming COMEDY VARIETY HOUR

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

COMEDY VARIETY HOUR will be streamed on Tuesday September 29th at 7pm ET.

Comedian Jonathan Burns, seen on Penn & Teller's FOOL US and America's Got Talent, will be presenting a new live stream project on Tuesday September 29th!

Burns will be presenting a new home version of COMEDY VARIETY HOUR, a live showcase that features a cast of circus stars and vaudeville sensations!

Acts include world champion juggler THOM WALL as well as LUCY DARLING and special appearances by MARIO THE MAKER MAGICIAN and PUDDLES PITY PARTY.

COMEDY VARIETY HOUR is partnering with the non-profit organization, Blessings in a Backpack, a nation wide charity that mobilizes communities, individuals, and resources to provide food for elementary school children who might otherwise go hungry. A portion of every reservation from the September 29th show will be donated.

TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/comedy-variety-hour-with-jonathan-burns-tickets-118387326681

