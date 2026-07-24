Jon Z and Fanta Rosario Release 'No Dejo Las Drogas' to Kick Off New Era

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Jon Z and Fanta Rosario have released a new track titled NO DEJO LAS DROGAS, marking what the artists are describing as the start of a new chapter in Jon Z's career.

Jon Z presents 'No Dejo las Drogas,' his new collaboration with Fanta Rosario, available on all digital platforms alongside its official music video. The release marks the first single from LOCO, the artist's upcoming album and a new chapter in the project he has developed around his REAL, HUMILDE and LOCO personas.

Built around a dark, minimalist trap production featuring heavy 808s, crisp percussion and a beat that leaves ample room for the bars, 'No Dejo las Drogas' brings back Jon Z's most direct and irreverent delivery. The title becomes the recurring centerpiece of a track filled with references to substance use, nightlife, sex, money and status, framed through the excess, provocative humor and braggadocio that have defined much of his musical output.

Jon Z and Fanta Rosario trade rapid-fire verses, shifts in tone and ad-libs over a beat designed to keep the focus on their voices. Fanta brings a different energy without softening the track's edge, connecting Jon Z with one of the artists gaining ground within Puerto Rico's emerging urban scene.

The music video translates that same sense of disorder and spontaneity into footage captured at night. Shot with handheld cameras, wide-angle lenses, accelerated movements and a deliberately lo-fi texture, the artists appear surrounded by their crew among cars, city streets and nightlife settings. These scenes are intercut with footage from a live performance, including a crowd-surfing sequence, while green and violet filters reinforce the release's psychedelic atmosphere.

The visual identity continues on the single's cover art, dominated by shades of purple and a composition featuring cannabis flowers and leaves, smoke, a can pouring liquid and a glass bong at its center. The image transforms the song's references into graphic elements and immediately signals its explicit, unfiltered character.

'No Dejo las Drogas' follows HUMILDE, the 22-track album Jon Z released in March, on which he explored different sonic territories without moving away from the rap and trap sounds that defined his beginnings. The release also continues an important year for the Puerto Rican artist, who received the 2026 Premio Lo Nuestro award for Best Trap/Hip Hop Song – Urban for 'BUM BUM,' his collaboration with El Alfa and Alofoke Music.

Throughout his career, Jon Z has established himself as one of Latin trap's most recognizable voices through songs including '0 Sentimientos (Remix),' 'Viajo Sin Ver,' 'Suave (Remix)' and 'Nunca Me Amo,' as well as collaborations with artists such as Enrique Iglesias, Farruko, Arcángel, Ñengo Flow, Wisin, Myke Towers and El Alfa. With 'No Dejo las Drogas,' the artist takes the first formal step toward LOCO, introducing an era that begins with the provocation, rhythm and unpredictable energy that defined his early years in the genre.

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