John Turturro's THE JESUS ROLLS To Hit Theaters In 2020

Screen Media has acquired North American rights The Jesus Rolls, according to Deadline.

The movie hails from John Turturro, who returns as his Big Lebowski character Jesus Quintana. Turturro wrote, directed and stars in the film, which will be released in early 2020.

The movie is part Big Lebowski spinoff, part remake of Bertrand Blier's 1974 pic Going Places (this film's original name) . It follows a trio of misfits whose irreverent, sexually charged dynamic evolves into a surprising love story as their spontaneous and flippant attitude towards the past or future backfires time and again, even as they inadvertently perform good deeds. When they make enemies with a gun-toting hairdresser, their journey becomes one of constant escape from the law, from society and from the hairdresser, all while the bonds of their outsider family strengthen.

The film also stars Bobby Cannavale and Audrey Tautou and features Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon and Pete Davidson.

Turturro, in a release Monday announcing the deal, said, "It feels like a good time to release a transgressive film about the stupidity of men who try and fail and try better to understand and penetrate the mystery of women. I look forward to working with Screen Media and bring our work and the character of the Jesus to American audiences."

Read the original article on Deadline.





