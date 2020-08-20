John Legend and Ray Liotta Complete the Cast of FAST TIMES AT RIDGEMONT HIGH Virtual Table Read

They join previously announced Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Henry Golding, Jimmy Kimmel and more.

Final casting has been announced for Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live, a virtual live table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High-with the all-star fundraiser set to stream this Friday, August 21, 2020 at 8PM ET/5PM PT.

John Legend and Ray Liotta complete the cast that includes previously announced Jennifer Aniston, Dane Cook, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Jimmy Kimmel, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts. Audiences will need to tune-in on Friday night to find out which iconic role each actor is playing.

Feelin' A-Live presenter Dane Cook said: "With our rock-star cast in place and a tireless behind-the-scenes team working at full force, we are so ready to deliver a night of much-needed laughs. So, while admission is free, we're really COUNTING ON YOU! Remind the world resoundingly of your appreciation and generosity. Click that 'Donate' button and give whatever you can to support the incredible organizations - CORE and REFORM Alliance - who are there for us every day."

This must-see, unrehearsed, anything-goes table read of the seminal 1982 film-which just celebrated the 38th Anniversary of its August 13, 1982 release-is a fundraiser for two vital organizations: the emergency relief nonprofit CORE, the humanitarian organization co-founded by Sean Penn and CEO Ann Lee, currently on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 providing testing and relief services in the United States; and the REFORM Alliance, which is focused on passing laws to reform the criminal justice system and protecting the incarcerated population from the spread of COVID-19.

The fundraiser will stream this Friday, August 21, 2020 at 8PM ET/5PM PT on CORE's official Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/CoreResponse) and TikTok handle (tiktok.com/@coreresponse). It will also stream via LiveXLive (www.livexlive.com).

The livestreams will feature a 'Donate' button onscreen with all proceeds benefiting CORE as well as REFORM Alliance. The official hashtag for the event is #FastTimesLive.

In a previous statement, Fast Times director Amy Heckerling said: "I'm honored that so many talented, wonderful people are willing to get together to celebrate our movie, and to create their own special version of it. And I'm a huge fan of Sean. He has such a big heart and I fully support CORE and all of his causes."

Screenwriter Cameron Crowe added: "Sean brought magic to us on day one, and he is still bringing that magic to the world. We are so excited to be a part of this 2020 take on Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Thank you to this cast, and to Sean, for always honoring the best things in life, love and creativity. It is, as a great man once said, totally awesome."

Fast Times at Ridgemont High is the classic, semi-autobiographical film written by Oscar winner Cameron Crowe (Almost Famous, Jerry Maguire) and directed by Amy Heckerling (Clueless, Look Who's Talking), which was hailed for its authentic and raw portrayal of teens in the early 80's, and quickly became a cultural touchpoint and anthem for generations of teens that followed, up until the present.

