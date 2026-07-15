John Legend, Wayne Brady & Billy Porter Face Off in Riff-Off Challenge on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





A clip from THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW captures John Legend, Wayne Brady, and Billy Porter going head-to-head in a riff-off challenge, a segment that drew laughs from the studio audience as the three performers traded vocal volleys in a comedic competition format. The footage, posted to the show's YouTube channel, highlights the kind of musical guest interaction that has become a recurring element of the program.

THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW is a nationally syndicated, one-hour daytime talk program hosted by EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson. The show mixes celebrity guests, musical performances, and audience-driven segments, and has been renewed for a fifth season by Fox Television Stations, extending the program through the 2026-2027 broadcast year.

The riff-off format puts guests in direct musical competition, with each participant building on or countering the previous performer's contribution. Legend, Brady, and Porter each bring distinct performance backgrounds to the challenge, making the segment a natural fit for the show's blend of music and comedy.

THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW has featured a range of musical guests and performance segments in recent seasons. Earlier this season, singer Alex Isley performed MAYBE AGAIN live before the studio audience, and the show has also welcomed guests including EJAE, who showcased her vocal range in a segment that visibly impressed Hudson.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...