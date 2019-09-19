John Cena to Guest Star on Nickelodeon's THE SUBSTITUTE

Nickelodeon is preparing tricks and treats with its hidden camera prank show The Substitute, this time with John Cena going undercover at the Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills in Monrovia, CA. The debut episode airs on Friday, Oct. 4, at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.

Using a full costume and prosthetics to hide his identity, Cena is transformed into three completely unrecognizable camp counselors, pranking campers as a quirky environmentalist, a fearful fire safety expert and a CPR instructor with an unusual best friend.

The series features stars who are transformed by a team of Hollywood special effects artists to go undercover as professionals in various fields, surprising unsuspecting kids in schools, camps and other locations. During the reveal at the end of the day, each organization receives a $25,000 donation.

Following the premiere of The Substitute, a new episode of the hit family game show ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A 5TH GRADER will air at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon, hosted and executive produced by Cena.

The premiere of THE SUBSTITUTE follows the strong performance of two specials that aired earlier this year, and has been picked up for a full 10-episode order. The Substitute's first special debuted in April with guest star Jace Norman (Henry Danger), and the second special premiered in May, guest starring multitalented comedian Lilly Singh.

The Substitute is produced by Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation. Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman and Todd Hurvitz (Punk'd), serve as executive producers, with Hurvitz also serving as the showrunner. Jessica Brown, Nickelodeon's Vice President of Current Series, also serves as an executive producer. ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A 5TH GRADER is executive produced by Mark Burnett, Chairman of Worldwide Television, MGM (Survivor, The Voice) and Barry Poznick, President, Unscripted Television, MGM (Beat Shazam, The World's Best). Production of THE SUBSTITUTE and ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A 5TH GRADER for Nickelodeon is overseen by Rob Bagshaw, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content.





