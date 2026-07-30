Jessica Simpson Talks Gospel Roots and 'I Wanna Love You Forever' With JHud

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





Jessica Simpson connected with host Jennifer Hudson over their mutual roots in gospel music during a recent sit-down on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, a conversation that also turned to Simpson's song 'I Wanna Love You Forever.' The exchange centered on the shared musical background between the two performers, with gospel serving as a touchstone for both their careers.

The discussion gave Simpson space to reflect on 'I Wanna Love You Forever,' tracing a line between her early gospel influences and the ballad. Hudson, whose own start in music includes ties to gospel, found common ground with Simpson on the topic.

The segment leaned into the personal side of both women's musical histories, with the two trading reflections on how their faith-based musical backgrounds shaped their sound. That kind of candid, guest-driven exchange has become a recurring feature of Hudson's daytime conversations with visiting artists.

The appearance fits within a broader run of musical guests recently featured on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, where sit-downs frequently move between personal history and career milestones.

More on The Jennifer Hudson Show Recent Articles JayDon Delivers Live Performance of 'Lullaby' on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...