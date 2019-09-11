Jessica Rothe Will Lead ALL MY LIFE at Universal Pictures

Deadline reports that "Happy Death Day" actress Jessica Rothe will lead a new romantic drama at Universal Pictures: "All My Life," inspired by the true story of Jenn Carter and her husband Solomon Chau.

The film follows a young couple as they plan their wedding in the face of devastating news. Rothe will play the bride inspired by Carter.

"My Friend Dahmer" director Marc Meyers directs the film.

Rothe starred in the "Happy Death Day" franchise, and in "La La Land" with Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. She will also star in upcoming Amazon series "Utopia," and in "Delilah," a comedy pilot she developed with Sharon Horgan.

