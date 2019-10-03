Jesse Williams Will Star on Hulu's LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE

Deadline reports that Jesse Williams will star in "Little Fires Everywhere" on Hulu, opposite Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Rosemarie DeWitt and Joshua Jackson.

"Little Fires Everywhere" follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives.

The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood - and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

The series is based on the novel of the same name by Celeste Ng.

Williams will play Joe Ryan, a wealthy Wall Streeter who for years has struggled to conceive. Joe and his wife, Madeline, turn to an unlikely source to help start their family.

Williams will make his Broadway debut in "Take Me Out," a revival of Richard Greenberg's play. He starred on "Grey's Anatomy" as Dr. Jackson Avery.

Read the original story on Deadline.





