Jeremy Ivey Shares 'Greyhound' Feat. Margo Price

"I've spent a good amount of time when I didn't have a working vehicle on a Greyhound bus seeing the country from a big dirty window," singer and songwriter Jeremy Ivey says of his latest song's inspirations. "Everyone on a Greyhound seems homeless, even if it's just a temporary thing. In transit, between two lives. Everyone seems like they are in the throes of some intense drama. An alcoholic returning to a rehab in Tuscaloosa, a retired tollbooth operator with a Christmas present for his estranged son in Chattanooga. It's like a mobile society. A modern caravan through a burned out Canaan."



"I remember the first time Jeremy played this song for me, we were outside of The Library, which is a pub on the lower east side of New York City," Price said. "We were stranded in the city during an intense blizzard and he sang it to me on the street. He wasn't going to include it on his album and I made him. It's got a simple sort of brilliance to it that I love."



Price has also been an enormous supporter since the day they met when Ivey was 25 and she was 20. "My 20s were a mixed bag between learning to play, but also being told not to," Ivey says, recalling an earlier relationship. "I didn't go to college. I grew up very sheltered in a very religious home, and I wasn't allowed to listen to a lot of music. I was pretty green and naïve. And then when I met Margo, of course, she was a musician herself, and she was encouraging and telling me that I was good."



Recorded in a "little bitty house studio" in Nashville, The Dream and the Dreamer - also produced by Price - is a nine-song album that hosts a collection of homespun, deeply introspective tracks. Ivey, who writes prolifically and ideally wants to release an album a year, cites everyone from the Beatles to Neil Young, Leonard Cohen, and Bob Dylan as influences.



This fall Ivey will be doing an in-store performance at Grimey's Records on September 13 and is also confirmed to perform at Nashville's Americanafest that week. He will head out on a nationwide tour with Ian Noe on September 26; all upcoming dates are listed below.

TOUR DATES

9/12 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge @ Americanafest 2019

9/13 - Nashville, TN - Grimey's New and Pre-Loved Music

9/26 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar ^

9/27 - Columbus, OH - Donato's Basement ^

9/28 - Ann Arbor, MI - Blind Pig ^

9/29 - Toronto, Canada - The Drake Underground ^

10/1 - Allston, MA - Great Scott ^

10/3 - New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2 ^

10/4 - Philadelphia, PA - MilkBoy Philadelphia ^

10/5 - Washington DC - Songbyrd Music House ^

10/8 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre ^

10/10 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In ^

10/11 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill ^

10/12 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room ^

10/16 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry ^

10/17 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry ^

10/18 - Davenport, IA - Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel ^

10/19 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village ^

10/24 - Macon, GA - Creek Stage at The Rookery ^

10/25 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl ^

10/26 - Asheville, NC - Ambrose West ^



^ with Ian Noe

Photo Credit: Cal & Aly





