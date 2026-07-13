Jennifer Garner Talks Karaoke and Friendship With THE FIVE STAR WEEKEND Co-Stars on TODAY

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Jennifer Garner sat down with TODAY to discuss her experience making THE FIVE STAR WEEKEND, sharing a behind-the-scenes story about an impromptu karaoke session with her co-stars. The clip, posted to the TODAY YouTube channel, features Garner recounting how the group came together for the project as strangers and ended up bonding in ways that extended well beyond the production.

Garner described the karaoke outing as spontaneous, noting that none of the co-stars had known each other before THE FIVE STAR WEEKEND brought them together. The experience, she said, helped forge what she called lifelong friendships among the cast.

The TODAY interview adds to a growing collection of cast and talent appearances tied to THE FIVE STAR WEEKEND. Garner's conversation touches on the personal connections that can form during a production, particularly when performers are meeting for the first time on set.

TODAY has been an active destination for entertainment interviews in recent months. BroadwayWorld previously covered Matt Damon's appearance on the program, where he spoke with host Willie Geist about GOOD WILL HUNTING and his production company with Ben Affleck.