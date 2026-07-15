Jennifer Garner Discusses Friendship and THE FIVE-STAR WEEKEND Cast on The View

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Jennifer Garner stopped by The View to discuss THE FIVE-STAR WEEKEND, the new Peacock drama series, speaking about the friendships she developed with her co-stars during production and offering details about the forthcoming 13 GOING ON 30 reboot.

THE FIVE-STAR WEEKEND is based on Elin Hilderbrand's novel of the same name and centers on Hollis Shaw, a famed cook and best-selling author played by Garner. The series, which premieres on Peacock on July 16, features a star-studded ensemble cast. BroadwayWorld previously covered the first-look photos from the series, which offered an early glimpse at Garner in the lead role.

During the interview, Garner described how the cast came together as strangers and formed lasting bonds over the course of filming. Her appearance on The View follows a similar conversation she had on TODAY, where she recounted an impromptu karaoke session with her co-stars that became emblematic of the group's off-screen chemistry.

Garner also touched on 13 GOING ON 30, the musical adaptation she executive produced. The North American premiere of 13 GOING ON 30 - THE MUSICAL is set for Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre, presented by Mirvish Productions, following a sold-out world premiere run in Manchester.

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