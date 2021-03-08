Jason Flom Sits Down with Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams on RIGHTEOUS CONVICTIONS

Weary from fighting the system one case at a time in the most incarcerated city in the most incarcerated country in the world, Jason Williams decided to change New Orleans justice at the source.

This week on Righteous Convictions, Jason Flom sits down with Williams, the newly-elected district attorney for Orleans Parish, to discuss the crisis created by mass-produced convictions, underfunded public defenders, and how Williams is working to find ways to change the dynamic created from 300 years of over-policing and over-prosecuting Black individuals.

For a limited time in the Wrongful Conviction Podcasts' feed and coming soon to a feed all its own, Lava for Good Podcasts in association with Signal Co No 1 are proud to present Righteous Convictions.

