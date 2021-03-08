Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jason Flom Sits Down with Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams on RIGHTEOUS CONVICTIONS

For a limited time in the Wrongful Conviction Podcasts’ feed and coming soon to a feed all its own.

Mar. 8, 2021  
Jason Flom Sits Down with Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams on RIGHTEOUS CONVICTIONS

Weary from fighting the system one case at a time in the most incarcerated city in the most incarcerated country in the world, Jason Williams decided to change New Orleans justice at the source.

This week on Righteous Convictions, Jason Flom sits down with Williams, the newly-elected district attorney for Orleans Parish, to discuss the crisis created by mass-produced convictions, underfunded public defenders, and how Williams is working to find ways to change the dynamic created from 300 years of over-policing and over-prosecuting Black individuals.

For a limited time in the Wrongful Conviction Podcasts' feed and coming soon to a feed all its own, Lava for Good Podcasts in association with Signal Co No 1 are proud to present Righteous Convictions.

Also find Righteous Convictions on Audioboom and all popular podcast streaming platforms.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Future Broadway Star Youth Unisex T-Shirt
Broadway Strong Baby Short Sleeve Tee
Always A Light T-Shirt

Related Articles View More TV Stories
FOX Launches She’s a Hero Initiative on International Women’s Day Photo

FOX Launches 'She’s a Hero' Initiative on International Women’s Day

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE on FOX Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE on FOX

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of GAME OF TALENTS on FOX Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of GAME OF TALENTS on FOX

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE MASKED SINGER on FOX


From This Author TV News Desk