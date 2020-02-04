Jameela Jamil & Megan Thee Stallion Will Judge LEGENDARY on HBO Max

HBO Max announced today that actress, activist and host Jameela Jamil will MC and judge Legendary, the 9-episode unscripted voguing competition series from Scout Productions. Additionally, the streamer comes ready to battle with a judge panel that will chant, chop and destroy each ball featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Law Roach, Leiomy Maldonado alongside a weekly rotating guest judge with commentary by Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ at the turntable.

In this series highlighting modern day ball culture, divas battle on teams called "Houses" in fashion and dance challenges including vogueing for the chance to snatch the legendary trophy and win a cash prize. Voguing is a competitive style of modern dance featuring high fashion and choreography based on poses struck by models. Legendary features eight voguing houses, each comprised of five performers and a leader - the house "parent." The teams compete in an arcing competition that documents a themed ball every episode from start to finish giving full access to the behind the scenes action.

Jameela Jamil (The Good Place, The Misery Index) - Master of Ceremonies

Jameela Jamil is a one-of-a-kind multi-hyphenate who works as an actress, writer, host and advocate. Jameela was first seen on American television starring as Tahani in Mike Schur's Golden Globe-nominated series The Good Place, opposite Ted Danson and Kristen Bell. In 2020, Jamil will reprise her role as host on the TBS game show The Misery Index. She will also voice the character Auntie Pushpa in the Disney series Mira, Royal Detective with an all-Indian cast that includes Freida Pinto and Kal Penn.

Megan Thee Stallion - Judge

2019's hottest breakthrough artist, business mogul, environmental activist and cultural icon, Megan Thee Stallion, has had a monumental year due in part to the braggadocio infused bars found on her 300 Entertainment debut mixtape Fever as well as her contributions to the culture. Since dropping Fever, which has garnered over a billion streams to date and debuted in the top ten on the Billboard 200, Megan has continued to buzz all year long due to her standout releases, activism, empowerment of others and TV appearances including her late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, as well as appearances on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON and Saturday Night Live.

Law Roach (America's Next Top Model) - Judge

Stylist and Image Architect, Law Roach, undeniably transforms celebrities into fashion icons. Roach grew up in Southside Chicago and embarked on his career as a vintage broker, collecting and curating vintage pieces. Roach was the first African American on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter's Most Powerful Stylists issue. Most recently, Law acted as creative director for the Tommy x Zendaya fashion line by Tommy Hilfiger, which premiered at Paris Fashion Week. Fueled by his love for fashion, Raoch continues to conquer cultural limitations, making revolutionary strides for people of color within both the fashion and entertainment industries. Roach continues to be a force as a fashion stylist with clients including Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Tiffany Haddish plus our very own Jameela Jamil!

Leiomy Maldonado - Judge

Leiomy Maldonado, also known as the Wonder Woman of Vogue, is a prominent icon in the ballroom scene. Born in the Bronx, she has been a queer/LGBT+ activist and a member of the ballroom since she was 15-years-old. Maldonado was the first openly trans contestant of MTV's America's Best Dance Crew and has worked with celebrities like Lady Gaga, Icona Pop, Janet Jackson, Beyonce, Britney Spears and Willow Smith. She was featured in Nike's #BeTrue campaign and is currently FX's Pose where she also serves as choreographer.

Dashaun Wesley - Commentator

Dashaun Wesley is an iconic figure in the ballroom and is a dancer, actor, and commentator. Wesley has been a part of the ballroom in New York City since he was an early teen. He is most well-known by his appearance in America's Best Dance Crew on the Vogue Evolution team. His acting credits include FX's Pose, Magic Mike XXL and BET's Hit the Floor.

DJ MikeQ - DJ

New Jersey based DJ/Producer/Label Head MikeQ is one of the leading figures of the ballroom culture. MikeQ is not only one of the busiest scene DJs, turning out a steady stream of ballroom tracks, re-edits and remixes, but he also heads up ballroom culture's first record label Qween Beat. He has partnered with several major brands and artists such as Red Bull, Mercedes Benz, Frank Ocean, Rick Owens, Afropunk, Pat McGrath Labs, Bergdorf Goodman, Sundance, Shiseido and more. Mike Q has scored films and television including Kiki Movie and Viceland's My House in addition, he hosts a popular monthly NYC ballroom night 'House of Vogue,' bringing a new safe space to the culture.

From Scout Productions, Emmy(R) award winners David Collins (Queer Eye), Rob Eric (Queer Eye) and Michael Williams (Queer Eye) serve as executive producers. Jane Mun (People's Choice Awards, MTV Music Awards, America's Best Dance Crew) and Josh Greenberg (Lip Sync Battle, Sunday Best, America's Best Dance Crew) will serve as executive producers and showrunners.





Related Articles View More TV Stories