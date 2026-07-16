Jake Johnson on Playing a Tennis Pro Turned Pickleball Convert in THE DINK

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Jake Johnson stopped by TODAY to discuss his role in THE DINK, the Apple TV sports comedy in which he plays a former tennis pro who reluctantly tries his hand at pickleball. The conversation covered the physical demands of taking on a sport that, as Johnson noted, operates very differently from the tennis world his character knows.

THE DINK follows a washed-up former tennis prodigy who has been reduced to coaching children at his father's suburban country club. The film debuted on Apple TV on July 24, with director Josh Greenbaum at the helm, as previously covered by BroadwayWorld when the official trailer arrived.

Beyond the film, Johnson addressed several other topics during the TODAY appearance, including his podcast WE'RE HERE TO HELP, whether a NEW GIRL reboot could happen, and his response to comments made about him by his former NEW GIRL co-star Lamorne Morris.

Johnson has been making the rounds ahead of the film's release. Earlier this week, BroadwayWorld covered his appearance on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, where he recounted a story about busking on the New York City subway that drew laughs from the studio audience.

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