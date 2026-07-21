Jacob Elordi Visits JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE to Discuss EUPHORIA's End & Film THE DOG STARS

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Jacob Elordi joined guest host Colman Domingo on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE for a conversation covering the cultural impact and conclusion of EUPHORIA, his personal fears, and his upcoming film THE DOG STARS. The appearance gave Elordi a platform to reflect on the HBO drama's run and look ahead to his next major screen project.

During the interview, Elordi spoke about what EUPHORIA meant to audiences and what its end represents for him as an actor. The conversation also turned personal, with Domingo asking Elordi about his biggest fear, drawing out a candid exchange between the two.

Much of the discussion centered on THE DOG STARS, a new film in which Elordi stars alongside Josh Brolin and Margaret Qualley. Elordi described the experience of shooting the project in Italy and spoke about the particular challenge of acting opposite a dog on set. He also weighed in on how he believes he would fare in an apocalyptic scenario, a theme relevant to the film's subject matter.

Colman Domingo, who served as guest host for the episode, brought his own industry perspective to the conversation, creating an exchange between two actors rather than the more typical host-and-guest dynamic that defines most late-night appearances.

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