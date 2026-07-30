Jacob Batalon Previews What's Ahead in SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY

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Jacob Batalon stopped by GOOD MORNING AMERICA to discuss the upcoming Marvel film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, giving viewers a sense of what to expect from the next installment in the franchise. Batalon, who plays Ned Leeds, spoke about the project during the segment, offering fans an early look ahead of the film's release.

The conversation focused on what audiences can look forward to in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with Batalon speaking to the direction of the story as THE FRANCHISE moves into its next chapter. Details on the plot were kept largely under wraps, but Batalon's comments gave a preview of the tone and stakes fans might anticipate.

The appearance adds to a string of high-profile guests GOOD MORNING AMERICA has hosted recently to discuss upcoming film and television projects, with Batalon using the segment to build anticipation for the film's eventual release.

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