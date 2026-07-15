Jack Whitehall Talks Hosting New Celebrity Game Show NATION'S DUMBEST

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British comedian Jack Whitehall stopped by the TODAY show to discuss his upcoming celebrity game show NATION'S DUMBEST, in which celebrities compete in challenges modeled after school subjects. Whitehall serves as host of the series, which puts famous faces through their academic paces in a format designed to test knowledge most people learned in a classroom.

NATION'S DUMBEST centers on celebrity contestants facing off in school-themed rounds, with the premise leaning into the humor of watching well-known figures struggle with questions that might stump even the sharpest students. The show's format gave Whitehall an opening to demonstrate the concept live during his TODAY appearance, pulling anchors Craig Melvin, Al Roker, and Laura Jarrett into an impromptu on-air round of questions drawn from the series.

Whitehall is no stranger to high-profile hosting duties. He is set to embark on his BAD INFLUENCE UK arena tour in 2027, and recently appeared in the Prime Video thriller MALICE alongside David Duchovny and Carice van Houten. His TODAY visit marks another step in a busy stretch of projects spanning television, film, and live performance.

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