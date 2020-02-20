Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman Return for New Season of Travel Channel's PORTALS TO HELL

Descend into all-new eerie encounters when Travel Channel's hit series, "Portals to Hell," returns for Season Two on Friday, March 13, with a special two-hour episode beginning at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Avid paranormal investigators Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman resume their chilling journey to historically haunted locations in the United States, confronting sinister stories of the supernatural as they seek concrete evidence that a spirit world exists. Eight additional hour-long episodes will move to their regular 10 p.m. ET/PT timeslot beginning Friday, March 20.

"This season is intense," said Weidman. "Jack and I purposefully explore locations that embody the darker side of the paranormal, as we try to understand why certain places evoke more sinister activity than others. It's exciting to see what new discoveries we can make in the paranormal field. Yet as we explore the unexplained, we can only presume to know what we're working with. At the end of the day we really don't - and that's the scary part."

The undaunted duo will face their most fearsome cases yet, as they uncover disturbing tales from bygone pasts and unnerving paranormal activity. Osbourne and Weidman filter through extensive research, utilize advanced scientific equipment and enlist a network of specialists, including psychic mediums, to try and exhume answers behind these terrifying hauntings.

"Katrina and I are breaking down walls - literally," said Osbourne. "We have unprecedented access to a number of locations and are also the first team to ever investigate some of them for TV. They're incredibly active sites for the paranormal, and we're going all in to try and capture substantial evidence."

In the special two-hour season premiere, Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman head to Paulding, Ohio, to investigate the Old Paulding Jail - an almost 150-year-old site rumored to be haunted by the spirits of former inmates, sheriffs and even the victim of a horrific, 60-year-old cold case crime. The pair find it hard to uncover the truth in a sea of rumors, cover-ups and theories of what happened to the young woman who was murdered. They call in a trusted psychic in their search for answers. Determined to find out more, Osbourne and Weidman break down the last remaining sealed jail cell in the basement ... and are shocked to discover large bone fragments scattered within. Now, the possibility of not only contacting spirits, but also solving a town's MOST INFAMOUS murder is on the line. As the investigation deepens, Osbourne has a paranormal experience that will forever change him as an investigator and truth seeker.

Upcoming locations include:

· Fort William Henry (Lake George, New York), the site of one of the bloodiest massacres in Colonial America

· Croke-Patterson Mansion (Denver, Colorado), a 130-year-old building plagued with paranormal activity since its creation

· Ohio State Reformatory (Mansfield, Ohio), a deadly prison also known for its role in The Shawshank Redemption

· Thomas House Hotel (Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee), a once-thriving natural springs resort where guests fell victim to deadly waters

· Iron Island Museum (Buffalo, New York), a century-old building that is rumored to house not one, but two, portals

· Haunted Hill House (Mineral Wells, Texas), a hellish location plagued by rumors of demonic activity

· Shanghai Tunnels (Portland, Oregon), a network of underground tunnels notorious for its role in slavery and kidnapping victims

Visit TravelChannel.com/PortalstoHell for special show extras, including a video exclusive "Making of Season 2," behind-the-scenes videos and photos.





