Jaafar Jackson Visits JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE to Discuss Playing Uncle Michael in MICHAEL

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Jaafar Jackson sat down on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE for a conversation centered on his role as his uncle Michael Jackson in the upcoming biopic MICHAEL. The interview was conducted by guest host Colman Domingo, who also appears in the film, giving the exchange an added layer of firsthand perspective on the production.

Jackson discussed what it was like to take on the role of one of the most recognizable figures in music history and to work alongside Domingo on the project. He also described the experience of seeing the finished film for the first time, offering a candid account of what that moment was like after completing the work.

The conversation extended beyond the film itself, with Jackson sharing a personal memory of his uncle and recounting visits to Neverland Ranch. Those recollections grounded the interview in family history, connecting his preparation for the role to direct personal experience with Michael Jackson.

The appearance gave Jackson a platform to speak about both the professional and personal dimensions of taking on the biopic role, with Domingo's presence as guest host adding context from someone who shared the set with him during production.

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