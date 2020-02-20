J.K. Simmons Will Star in MY ONLY SUNSHINE

Deadline reports that J.K. Simmons has joined "My Only Sunshine," an upcoming dark comedy and heist thriller. John Cusack is in talks to star opposite.

The film hails from Mark Palansky. J.T. Petty and K. Reed Petty wrote the script.

In the film, Cusack plays one half of a passionately dysfunctional couple, who orchestrate a bank robbery as an unconventional act of bloodthirsty marriage counseling. Trying to make peace with the shocking mystery of their relationship throughout a violent hostage situation, is a cop hostage negotiator (Simmons), who previously investigated a past related murder.

Matt Smith and Lawrence Mattis, and Michael Mendelsohn produce the film, which will go into production this summer.

Said Mendelsohn, "The combination of Circle of Confusion, John Cusack and J.K. Simmons lead this original, riveting, and vampire dark comedy storyline which will captivate buyers and audiences in true Circle of Confusion Walking Dead style."

Simmons' Broadway credits include "Laughter on the 23rd Floor," "Guys and Dolls," "Peter Pan," and "A Change in the Heir." He won an Academy Award for his role in "Whiplash."

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories