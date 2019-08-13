JESSICA DARLING Rights Acquired By ABC Studios

Rebecca Serle will write a pilot for a television adaptation of Megan McCafferty's bestselling book series "Jessica Darling" for ABC Studios after acquiring the rights.

Serle will executive produce the series with Dan Farah. The project is being shopped around to networks and streaming services and directors and actors are being explored.

"The five-book series spans the life and romances of the title character, Jessica Darling, starting with the characters teen years in the first two novels, and growing into her college and post college life in subsequent novels. McCafferty's passionate readers were able to grow up along with the Jessica Darling character, a quality of the book series which will serve the TV series well," Deadline writes.

Serle is best known for writing and producing the Freeform series "Famous in Love," starring Bella Thorne. She has also written 'The Dinner List," "Truly Madly Famously," "The Edge of Falling" and "When You Were Mine." Farah most recently produced "Ready Player One," directed by Steven Spielberg.

This news was originally reported by Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories