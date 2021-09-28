Irene Taylor Will Direct New Céline Dion Documentary

Celine Dion has approved a new documentary surrounding her life and career. Sony Music Entertainment will produce the new documentary.

Deadline reports that the new documentary will be directed by Academy Award-nominee Irene Taylor. Taylor stated that the documentary will serve as the "definitive feature" for Dion's life and will include her "full participation and support".

"I've always been an open book with my fans, and with her sensitivity and thoughtful creativity I think that Irene will be able to show everyone a part of me that they haven't seen before," Dion noted to Deadline. "I know she'll tell my story in the most honest and heartfelt way."

With more than 250 millions albums sold around the world, Celine is one of the most immediately recognized, widely respected and successful performers in pop music history. She has earned five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 20 JUNO Awards and an astonishing 40 Félix Awards. She remains one of the most sought-after recording artists, receiving the Diamond award at the 2004 WORLD MUSIC AWARDS recognizing her status as the best-selling female artist of all time. In 2016 the BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS presented her with the lifetime achievement Icon Award. In April, Celine was named L'Oréal Paris' newest global spokesperson.

Irene Taylor was nominated for an Oscar for The Final Inch. Her documentary One Last Hug won the 2014 Prime Time Emmy for Best Children's Programming.