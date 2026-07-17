Ike Barinholtz Interviews His Dad and Brother on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

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Guest host Ike Barinholtz turned the JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE desk into a family affair, sitting down with his father Alan Barinholtz and brother Jon Barinholtz for a conversation about how both followed him into the entertainment industry. The clip, posted by the show's YouTube channel, captures a candid exchange that moves from career stories to a personal tribute.

Alan Barinholtz, a lawyer by profession, discussed how he came to be cast in JURY DUTY, the courtroom comedy series, later in life. Jon Barinholtz spoke about relocating to Los Angeles and landing a role on SUPERSTORE, the NBC workplace sitcom. The segment offered a look at how one family navigated multiple paths into professional performing.

The interview closes on a more personal note, with the three men reading aloud entries from the journal of Alan's mother and Ike and Jon's grandmother, honoring her memory on the late-night stage. The moment shifted the tone from comedy to something more reflective, grounding the segment in family history.

Ike Barinholtz is among the celebrity guest hosts tapped for JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE this summer, a lineup that also includes Tiffany Haddish, Anthony Anderson, Oscar and Tony nominee Colman Domingo, and Jelly Roll. His run in the guest host chair has also included conversations with SNL cast member Ben Marshall and Joel McHale.

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