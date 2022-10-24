Iceland's Nomination to the 95th Academy Awards to open Nordic International Film Festival

Nordic International Film Festival (NIFF) announces the film lineup for its 8 edition and introduces its first ever Festival Village. With its 21 competing films, the 2022 edition will feature 19 premieres, from 9 countries. The full lineup includes 6 features and 15 short films.

The spotlight category Aurora Borealis will include 3 films, competing for a prize from New York Film Academy. Aurora Borealis is curated in collaboration with Film i Väst, the most successful regional film fund in Scandinavia.

LGBTQIA+ titles are as always present in the lineup. On November 16th, NIFF opens the festival with the New York Premiere of Beautiful Beings, the Icelandic nomination for Best Foreign Film at the 95th Academy Awards. The Festival concludes on November 20th with an Awards Ceremony, followed by a live performance by Virgin Miri and an after party - all at Fotografiska, New York.

Over the festival's 5-day program, films will be screened at 3 venues including Fotografiska New York and Scandinavia House. Along with the film screenings, NIFF will offer specialty events, like our Nordic flavored mixology class, presented by VI aquavit and our networking filmmaker lounge in Volvo Hall at Scandinavia House.

In line with NIFF's sustainability focus, NIFF is also producing an Oscar Style photo shoot, shot by Jason Leiva, featuring Red Carpet ready pre-loved, thrifted, vintage or borrowed fashion. The title is För Älskad, a play on words based on the English term "pre-loved", which can translate to "in love" in Swedish.

Below is a partial introduction to specialty titles in the NIFF 2022 Official Selection. For further info on all the films and tickets, please visit the NIFF website

NIFF 2022 is presented by Volvo.

Beautiful Beings

Opening Night Film.

Iceland, New York Premiere

Director: Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson

Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson's beautiful and cruel second feature boasts an outstanding juvenile ensemble cast. - Jessica Kiang, Variety

In this heartbreaking coming-of-age story set in the slightly less impressive part of Reykjavik, we get to see a part of Scandinavia sometimes overlooked. Gone are the vast landscapes and instead we pivot into the narrowest corners of the hearts of a group of young boys. Brutal and loving, Beautiful Beings doesn't shy away from the tested male patterns of violence, but also showcases tenderness and emotional intimacy in a heartfelt and refreshing way.

Historjá - Stitches for Sápmi

Sweden, North American Premiere

Director: Thomas Jackson

Shining a bright light on the indeginous Sámi from northern Scandinavia, Historjá brings us into a living portrait of a culture pressed under the thumb of industrialisation. Through the eyes, words and art of Sámi artist Britta Marakatt-Labba we get a poetic perspective into the history of displacement and mistreatment that the governments pushed upon the nomadic people, but also a stunning view into the richness of a unique culture.

The Militiaman

US

Director: David Peter Hansen

In the midst of political uncertainty, Danish director David Peter Hansen steps into rural Pennsylvania to follow Iraqi War Veteran Christian Yingling as he leads, trains and prepares his local militia group for the upcoming battles.

Full lineup

NORDIC NARRATIVE FEATURES

Beautiful Beings, Iceland, NY Premiere

Rainbow, Denmark, North American Premiere

INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE FEATURES

fing Bornholm, Poland, New York Premiere

Horseplay, Argentina, New York Premiere

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES

Historjá - Stitches for Sápmi, Sweden, North American Premiere

An Eternity of You and Me, Denmark, New York Premiere

NORDIC NARRATIVE SHORTS

Animals, Sweden, New York Premiere

Double Cheese, Sweden, World Premiere

Maybe, Norway, International Premiere

Mayfly, Sweden, North American Premiere

Shower Boys, Sweden, New York Premiere

The Marsh, Sweden, North American Premiere

Adieu, Denmark, International Premiere

The Dinner, Denmark, World Premiere

INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE SHORTS

Like You, Japan, International Premiere

The Speed of Sound, US, New York Premiere

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS

Haulout, Russia, New York Premiere

The Militiaman, US

AURORA BOREALIS - In collaboration with Film i Väst

The Maw, Sweden, International Premiere

The Diamond, Sweden

Unity of Opposites, Sweden, International Premiere

The organizers of the Nordic International Film Festival want to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for filmmakers from all over the world, highlighting the beauty and diversity of the Nordic region to an international audience and showcase Nordic independent filmmaking on a world stage.

With a significant sustainability focus, NIFF leads the way in a green approach to film festivals, for example by carbon compensating on behalf of all filmmakers who fly into the festival. In addition, NIFF studies the statistics behind their submissions, to make sure that decisions can be made to lift equality, diversity and inclusivity questions. It is important to NIFF and its team to showcase the diverse nature of the region. NIFF is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.