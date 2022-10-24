Iceland's Nomination to the 95th Academy Awards to open Nordic International Film Festival
With its 21 competing films, the 2022 edition will feature 19 premieres, from 9 countries.
Nordic International Film Festival (NIFF) announces the film lineup for its 8 edition and introduces its first ever Festival Village. With its 21 competing films, the 2022 edition will feature 19 premieres, from 9 countries. The full lineup includes 6 features and 15 short films.
The spotlight category Aurora Borealis will include 3 films, competing for a prize from New York Film Academy. Aurora Borealis is curated in collaboration with Film i Väst, the most successful regional film fund in Scandinavia.
LGBTQIA+ titles are as always present in the lineup. On November 16th, NIFF opens the festival with the New York Premiere of Beautiful Beings, the Icelandic nomination for Best Foreign Film at the 95th Academy Awards. The Festival concludes on November 20th with an Awards Ceremony, followed by a live performance by Virgin Miri and an after party - all at Fotografiska, New York.
Over the festival's 5-day program, films will be screened at 3 venues including Fotografiska New York and Scandinavia House. Along with the film screenings, NIFF will offer specialty events, like our Nordic flavored mixology class, presented by VI aquavit and our networking filmmaker lounge in Volvo Hall at Scandinavia House.
In line with NIFF's sustainability focus, NIFF is also producing an Oscar Style photo shoot, shot by Jason Leiva, featuring Red Carpet ready pre-loved, thrifted, vintage or borrowed fashion. The title is För Älskad, a play on words based on the English term "pre-loved", which can translate to "in love" in Swedish.
Below is a partial introduction to specialty titles in the NIFF 2022 Official Selection. For further info on all the films and tickets, please visit the NIFF website
NIFF 2022 is presented by Volvo.
Beautiful Beings
Opening Night Film.
Iceland, New York Premiere
Director: Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson
Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson's beautiful and cruel second feature boasts an outstanding juvenile ensemble cast. - Jessica Kiang, Variety
In this heartbreaking coming-of-age story set in the slightly less impressive part of Reykjavik, we get to see a part of Scandinavia sometimes overlooked. Gone are the vast landscapes and instead we pivot into the narrowest corners of the hearts of a group of young boys. Brutal and loving, Beautiful Beings doesn't shy away from the tested male patterns of violence, but also showcases tenderness and emotional intimacy in a heartfelt and refreshing way.
Historjá - Stitches for Sápmi
Sweden, North American Premiere
Director: Thomas Jackson
Shining a bright light on the indeginous Sámi from northern Scandinavia, Historjá brings us into a living portrait of a culture pressed under the thumb of industrialisation. Through the eyes, words and art of Sámi artist Britta Marakatt-Labba we get a poetic perspective into the history of displacement and mistreatment that the governments pushed upon the nomadic people, but also a stunning view into the richness of a unique culture.
The Militiaman
US
Director: David Peter Hansen
In the midst of political uncertainty, Danish director David Peter Hansen steps into rural Pennsylvania to follow Iraqi War Veteran Christian Yingling as he leads, trains and prepares his local militia group for the upcoming battles.
Full lineup
NORDIC NARRATIVE FEATURES
Beautiful Beings, Iceland, NY Premiere
Rainbow, Denmark, North American Premiere
INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE FEATURES
fing Bornholm, Poland, New York Premiere
Horseplay, Argentina, New York Premiere
DOCUMENTARY FEATURES
Historjá - Stitches for Sápmi, Sweden, North American Premiere
An Eternity of You and Me, Denmark, New York Premiere
NORDIC NARRATIVE SHORTS
Animals, Sweden, New York Premiere
Double Cheese, Sweden, World Premiere
Maybe, Norway, International Premiere
Mayfly, Sweden, North American Premiere
Shower Boys, Sweden, New York Premiere
The Marsh, Sweden, North American Premiere
Adieu, Denmark, International Premiere
The Dinner, Denmark, World Premiere
INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE SHORTS
Like You, Japan, International Premiere
The Speed of Sound, US, New York Premiere
DOCUMENTARY SHORTS
Haulout, Russia, New York Premiere
The Militiaman, US
AURORA BOREALIS - In collaboration with Film i Väst
The Maw, Sweden, International Premiere
The Diamond, Sweden
Unity of Opposites, Sweden, International Premiere
The organizers of the Nordic International Film Festival want to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for filmmakers from all over the world, highlighting the beauty and diversity of the Nordic region to an international audience and showcase Nordic independent filmmaking on a world stage.
With a significant sustainability focus, NIFF leads the way in a green approach to film festivals, for example by carbon compensating on behalf of all filmmakers who fly into the festival. In addition, NIFF studies the statistics behind their submissions, to make sure that decisions can be made to lift equality, diversity and inclusivity questions. It is important to NIFF and its team to showcase the diverse nature of the region. NIFF is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
From This Author - Michael Major
October 24, 2022
They shared an instrumental preview of all 7-songs and revealed the track list that includes “Zzz..,” “Hair Cut,” (focus track), “LUNATIC,” “Crack in the mirror,” “Ghost,” “X-MAS” and the instrumental version of “Hair Cut.' The new album depicts a confident but precarious state of Xdinary Heroes with an IT term ‘overload'.
Blur Drummer Dave Rowntree Shares New Track 'HK'
October 24, 2022
Blur drummer DAVE ROWNTREE shares another new track from his forthcoming debut album, Radio Songs. Rowntree also plays his first solo headline shows in November in the UK, previewing tracks from the album. The track was released alongside a new visualizer. Watch the video and listen to the single now!
VIDEO: Julian Lennon Releases AI Music Video for 'Lucky Ones'
October 24, 2022
Director, Editor and Animator, David Dutton and Lennon wanted to make a visual piece that showcased people from around the world gravitating toward each other in a celebration of positive change. The video expresses a love for music that brings together humans from different cultures as they take steps to improve our environment back to health.
Photos: Kristin Chenoweth Gives Surprise Performance at Hallmark Channel's 'Countdown to Christmas'
October 24, 2022
Tony Award-winning actress, singer and the original Glinda from Broadway's Wicked, Kristin Chenoweth made a surprise performance for guests, singing holiday songs, as well as a special duet of For Good with Ginna Claire, star of Hallmark original holiday film A Holiday Spectacular, and Glinda from Broadway's Wicked. Check out photos now!
Disney Announces a $1 Million Multi-Year Grant to Exceptional Minds to Continue Supporting Inclusion and Diversity in Entertainment
October 24, 2022
This past weekend, Exceptional Minds, a nonprofit academy and working studio training young adults on the autism spectrum for careers in the creative arts, celebrated their ten-year anniversary on the Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, California. During this event, Disney announced that they would make a $1 million multi-year commitment.