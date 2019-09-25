INK MASTER Crowns Season 12 Winner

Last night, Laura Marie (Artist/Co-Owner at Atomic Rock Tattoo in Geneseo, NY) was crowned the season 12 winner of Paramount Network's Ink Master. The thrilling finale took place at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas in front of a crowd of contestants, fans, and INK MASTER alumni.

Laura Marie of Geneseo, NY, beat out artist Dani Ryan of Acushnet, MA and Creepy Jason of Hampstead, MD for the esteemed title of "Ink Master" after presenting her 35-hour Master Canvas showcasing a traditional color Japanese back piece. Dani Ryan came in second with her color biomechanical piece and third place went to Creepy Jason with black and grey realism.

n addition to the season 12 finalists, the 8 winning coaches from this season competed in the Clash of the Coaches Face Off where they were given 6 hours to tattoo for a chance to win $25,000.

Competing judges included: Ryan Ashley (Season 8 Winner),Bubba Irwin (Season 9 Winner), DJ Tambe (Season 9&10 Winner), Duffy Fortner (Season 6 Competitor), Jime Litwalk (Season 3 Finalist), Megan Jean Morris (Season 7 Competitor) and Nikki Simpson (Season 8 Competitor).

Each coach drew a skull to determine what style they would be tattooing, black and grey, surrealistic, new school or neotraditional and for the first time in the finale the tattoos were judged completely blind. Ryan Ashley was crowned winner!

During the action-packed finale, judges Dave Navarro, Oliver Peck and Chris Nunez evaluated the finalists' and coaches' master canvases.

Paramount Network gets under viewers' skin with "Ink Master," the network's hit tattoo competition reality series. Some of the nation's top tattoo artists battle it out in permanent ink for a $100,000 cash prize, an editorial feature in Inked and the title of 'Ink Master.'

"Ink Master" contestants compete in various tattoo challenges that not only test the artists' technical skills, but also their on-the-spot creativity, where they must create and execute an original tattoo on command. Challenges focus on different tattooing techniques, such as shading, line and proportion, and styles including photorealism, Tribal, American traditional, and pin-up. The series is produced by Truly Original.





