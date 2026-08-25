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INK Film New Photos Revealed Ahead of Danny Boyle-Directed Release

James Graham adapts his own award-winning play for the Studiocanal and Media Res production.

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INK Film New Photos Revealed Ahead of Danny Boyle-Directed Release

New photos have been released ahead of the film adaptation of INK, starring Jack O'Connell, Guy Pearce and Claire Foy, and directed by Danny Boyle.

INK will be in theaters December 11, 2026, and will stream on Netflix beginning January 8, 2027, in the United States and Latin America.

The film is directed by Academy Award-winner Danny Boyle and written by James Graham, based on his Tony- and Olivier-Award-winning original play of the same name.

INK is a Studiocanal, Media Res and House Productions film. It is produced by Danny Boyle, Tracey Seaward, Tessa Ross and Michael Ellenberg. Executive producers are Anna Marsh, Ron Halpern, Joe Naftalin for Studiocanal, Tonia Davis, Zoë Edwards, James Graham, and Sudie Smyth for Studiocanal.

The cast includes Jack O'Connell, Guy Pearce and Claire Foy.

The film is an explosive cinematic rollercoaster about a group of visionaries and misfits who had an idea for a new kind of news — one that would give the people what they want and would change the face of the world we live in today.

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