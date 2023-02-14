Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ID Inks Development Deal with Elizabeth Chambers

Feb. 14, 2023  

As part of a development deal with ID, TV host and journalist Elizabeth Chambers will host and executive produce a series exploring the complexities of toxic and traumatic relationships.

Through interviews and firsthand accounts of survivors, the project will investigate and shed light on long-held secrets, generational trauma and deep-rooted psychological issues. The soon-to-be-named ID series aims to empower victims with control of their own narratives.

"We're big admirers of Elizabeth and know that this new series will resonate with our passionate true crime audience," said Jason Sarlanis, President of Turner Networks, ID & HLN, Linear and Streaming. "Elizabeth brings a unique empathy to help elevate victim's voices which perfectly aligns with ID's mission to use its platform to share powerful stories of hope, resilience and survival."

For 15 years, ID has been the leader in true crime content, presenting gripping specials, thought-provoking documentaries, and groundbreaking series, all in service of supporting victims' stories and bringing justice to cases that may have been overlooked. This past October, ID also launched its inaugural NO EXCUSE FOR ABUSE campaign to shed light on, and bring awareness to, domestic violence.

Through its partnerships with ONE LOVE Foundation and NO MORE, ID presented on-air resources, PSAs and tools to ensure viewers are equipped to identify the various forms of domestic violence.

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading crime and justice network on television, delivering the highest-quality programming to approximately 80 million U.S. households. Viewers can enjoy their favorite shows anytime, anywhere on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service.

ID's true-crime programming is also available via the network's aggregated TV Everywhere offering, IDGO, where fans can access thousands of episodes from the Discovery family of networks. For exclusive web content and bonus material, fans can follow ID on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook or check out the network's true crime blog, CrimeFeed. Investigation Discovery is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, a leading global media and

entertainment company available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others.

Photo Credit: Lisa Reid



