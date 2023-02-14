ID Inks Development Deal with Elizabeth Chambers

As part of a development deal with ID, TV host and journalist Elizabeth Chambers will host and executive produce a series exploring the complexities of toxic and traumatic relationships.

Through interviews and firsthand accounts of survivors, the project will investigate and shed light on long-held secrets, generational trauma and deep-rooted psychological issues. The soon-to-be-named ID series aims to empower victims with control of their own narratives.

"We're big admirers of Elizabeth and know that this new series will resonate with our passionate true crime audience," said Jason Sarlanis, President of Turner Networks, ID & HLN, Linear and Streaming. "Elizabeth brings a unique empathy to help elevate victim's voices which perfectly aligns with ID's mission to use its platform to share powerful stories of hope, resilience and survival."

For 15 years, ID has been the leader in true crime content, presenting gripping specials, thought-provoking documentaries, and groundbreaking series, all in service of supporting victims' stories and bringing justice to cases that may have been overlooked. This past October, ID also launched its inaugural NO EXCUSE FOR ABUSE campaign to shed light on, and bring awareness to, domestic violence.

Through its partnerships with ONE LOVE Foundation and NO MORE, ID presented on-air resources, PSAs and tools to ensure viewers are equipped to identify the various forms of domestic violence.

