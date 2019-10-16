Hulu Will Distribute Documentary on Margaret Atwood

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hulu has gotten the rights to a feature documentary about author Margaret Atwood. The film is called "Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word Is Power."

The film follows Atwood and her late partner Graeme Gibson's events around the world, and includes interviews with The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss, Sarah Polley, Volker Schlöndorf and others.

Tatiana Maslany reads Atwood's poetry and prose aloud in the film, which will start streaming Nov. 19.

Atwood is most famous for writing "The Handmaid's Tale," which has been adapted to a critically-acclaimed Hulu series.

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





