Hulu Originals Elevates Ashley Chang to Vice President, Content Development & Drama

Hulu today announced that it has promoted two Original content executives to vice president. Ashley Chang is now vice president, Content Development, Drama, Hulu Originals, reporting to Sasha Silver, head of Drama, Hulu Originals; and Beth Osisek is now vice president, Original Documentaries and Limited Series, Hulu Originals, reporting to Belisa Balaban, head of Unscripted and Documentaries, Hulu Originals.

"Ashley has been an instrumental part of the team since the day she joined. She is incredible with talent, has a keen eye for material and, beyond that, is ridiculously kind, to the benefit of every one of her colleagues and creative partners. I'm thrilled that she continues to grow here and bring her talents to bear on some of our most beloved projects," said Silver.

In her new role, Chang continues to bring her broad development experience across genres to bear in developing some of the platform's most promising upcoming series. She previously served as director of Drama for Hulu Originals, bringing in several new and upcoming titles to the platform including the timely and compelling limited series centered on the opioid crisis, "Dopesick," created by Danny Strong and featuring an all-star cast led by Michael Keaton; "Conversations with Friends," the second series inspired by the work of Sally Rooney to come to Hulu; "Washington Black," created by Selwyn Hinds in partnership with executive producer Sterling K. Brown, who will also star in the series; and fan favorite "Love, Victor."

Chang is also currently serving as the co-chair of Disney's Creative Inclusion Council, established by Bob Iger in 2020, working with senior creative leaders to scale best-in-class inclusive content practices from across the Disney entertainment businesses to dismantle bias in the creative process and the systems that surround it.

Prior to joining Hulu, she was a senior director of Development at Funny Or Die, where she served as a producer on the Netflix series "American Vandal," which went on to win a Peabody Award; CBS All-Access series "No Activity" and Comedy Central's "The New Negroes." She began her career as an agent trainee at Creative Artists Agency before becoming an executive at Ryan Murphy TV, where she worked on critically acclaimed series "Glee" and "American Horror Story." She also worked as an executive in Current Programming at Universal Television, where she touched numerous shows such as "The Mindy Project" and "Master of None."

Balaban stated, "I've admired Beth's work as a producer for many years and it's been my great pleasure to work with her at Hulu. She brings amazing firsthand experience to supporting our filmmakers and identifying stories our audiences will love."

Osisek, who now serves as vice president, Original Documentaries and Limited Series, Hulu Originals, brings her decades-long experience as an award-winning filmmaker to the position. Since joining the Hulu team, she has worked across documentaries and first-season series ranging from "Hillary" and "I Am Greta" to "Taste The Nation" and "The D'Amelio Show."

Driven by a belief in the power of story to entertain, inform and impact change, Osisek began her career as an award-winning journalist and filmmaker who cut her teeth during the overthrow of the Soviet Union as a producer living in Moscow. She has worked for ABC News and The Christian Science Monitor, and has reported on stories ranging from human trafficking to celebrity profiles.

Her more recent work includes the three-part docu-series "Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates," which she produced with Academy Award®-winning director Davis Guggenheim; CNN Films' "We Will Rise" with Michelle Obama; and the PBS documentary "MAKERS: Women Who Make History." The feature documentary that she produced, "Girl Rising," tells the story of nine girls from nine countries highlighting the ripple effect that educating a girl in a developing nation can have on the girl, her community and her country. The film remains revered and relevant around the world today.