Holt McCallany Joins Jason Statham in CASH TRUCK

Deadline reports that Holt McCallany has joined "Cash Truck," an action thriller from director Guy Ritchie.

Jason Statham also stars in the film, which is based on "Le Convoyeur," a 2004 film out of France.

Statham will play H, a cold and mysterious character working at a cash-truck company responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week. Weaving through a carefully constructed narrative, the film shifts across timelines and among various characters' perspectives.

McCallany plays Bullet, who leads the transportation team and brings aboard H, who might not be who he says he is.

McCallany is best known for starring opposite Broadway star Jonathan Groff on "Mindhunter." He plays Agent Bill Tench.

Read the original story on Deadline.





