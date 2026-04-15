Hit Series FROM Renewed for a Fifth and Final Season at MGM+

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MGM+ has renewed its series FROM for a fifth and final season. The show is the most-viewed series in the history of the network and will launch its fourth season on April 19. Season five will go into production later this year in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and is expected to premiere in 2027.

FROM unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest, including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.

The series stars Harold Perrineau (Lost) and an ensemble cast which includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace, The Affair), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers), Hannah Cheramy (Under Wraps, Van Helsing), Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Charity, Skin), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Avery Konrad (Honor Society), Scott McCord (East of Middle West), Nathan D. Simmons (Diggstown, This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run, Eumenides Falls), Angela Moore (A Series of Unfortunate Events, Maid), A.J. Simmons (Reacher), Julia Doyle (Astrid And Lilly Save The World), Robert Joy (CSI: NY) and Samantha Brown (Y: The Last Man).

FROM is created by John Griffin (Crater) and executive produced by Griffin, showrunner Jeff Pinkner (Lost, Alias, Fringe), and director Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones, The Institute). Also serving as executive producers are Perrineau, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio, Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca from AGBO, and Lindsay Dunn. Midnight Radio's Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer. The series is an MGM+ Studios production and is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution

Photo Credit: Chris Reardon/MGM+