Hilarious New Series Light Up Sundays on Adult Swim

Get cozy and spend your Sunday night with Debra, Debra, Debra and the Beef Boys with a night packed full of comedy with the premieres of two all-new, quarter-hour series, Three Busy Debras at Midnight ET/PT and Beef House at 12:15am ET/PT.

Three Busy Debras follows three very busy women who are all named Debra. They live in the affluent suburb of Lemoncurd and do lots of interesting activities, which keep them very busy. Three Busy Debras is created by and stars Sandy Honig, Mitra Jouhari, and Alyssa Stonoha, who serve as executive producers alongside Amy Poehler and Kim Lessing of Paper Kite Productions. Anna Dokoza executive produces and directs the series. Produced by Alive and Kicking, Inc.

Comedy- duo Tim and Eric make their television series return in the all-new, multi-camera sitcom Beef House, about five men - Tim, Eric, Ron Auster, Ben Hur, Tennessee Luke - and Eric's wife Megan, living under one roof. Each week Tim, a laid-back rock-and-roll slacker, and his best friend Eric, a high-strung stay-at-home husband, find themselves in the middle of a madcap misadventure that can only be traversed with the help of their fellow Beef Boys. Beef House is produced by Abso Lutely Productions. It's written and created by Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim who also serve as executive producers along with Dave Kneebone.

Watch a first look at "Three Busy Debras" here:





