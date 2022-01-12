Higher Ground & Spotify Premiere THE BIG HIT SHOW

Today, Spotify and Higher Ground debuted The Big Hit Show, an all-new documentary-style podcast about some of the biggest moments in pop culture.

In the series premiere episode, journalist and host Alex Pappademas, does a DEEP DIVE into the world of Twilight - Stephenie Meyer's teenage vampire romance novel turned multi-billion-dollar movie franchise that has been revisited in the TikTok age.

The episode examines the roots of people's hatred of Twilight, charts the evolution of modern teenage fan culture, and reveals the reasons why Stephenie Meyer's series has resonated so deeply with generations of young women. In the coming weeks, fans can tune-in for more episodes focused on the teen vampire phenomenon.

The Big Hit Show will take listeners on an epic journey that spans genres, mediums, and generations to explore what happens when a wildly successful piece of pop culture gets so big that it changes the world. The series will feature four chapters, each dedicated to unpacking the genesis and impact of a "new classic" in entertainment and culture through in-depth conversations with the visionaries who created them and the fans responsible for their legacy.

In its first season The Big Hit Show will look at Twilight, the teenage vampire romance novel turned multi-billion-dollar movie franchise that has been revisited in the TikTok age; and To Pimp a Butterfly, Kendrick Lamar's Grammy-Award, emotionally complex album that fans are still unpacking half-a-decade later.

Listen to the first episode here: