Hannah Waddingham on Instant Chemistry with Octavia Spencer in RIDE OR DIE

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Hannah Waddingham stopped by Live with Kelly and Mark to talk about RIDE OR DIE, the Prime Video action-comedy she stars in and executive produces alongside Octavia Spencer. In the clip, Waddingham describes how the friendship between her character, Judith Burton, and Spencer's character, Debbie Claybourne, forms the emotional core of the series, and how the two performers clicked immediately on set.

RIDE OR DIE centers on best friends Debbie and Judith, whose relationship is tested when one discovers the other leads a secret life as an international assassin. The eight-episode series blends action and comedy, with both Spencer and Waddingham serving as executive producers in addition to leading the cast. As previously reported, the series was created by Tessa Coates and is executive produced alongside showrunner Matt Miller and director Peyton Reed.

All eight episodes of RIDE OR DIE debuted on Prime Video on July 15. Waddingham and Spencer also discussed the series on Good Morning America around the premiere, touching on the show's premise and their working dynamic.

Waddingham is also set to return as a series regular in TED LASSO, which is scheduled to arrive on Apple TV+ on August 5, 2026, for its fourth and final season.

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