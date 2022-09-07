Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hannah Waddingham, Viola Davis & More to Appear on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Premiere Week

The Jennifer Hudson Show premieres September 12.

Sep. 07, 2022  

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" unveils an all-star lineup of series premiere guests set to join host Jennifer Hudson on her new nationally syndicated daytime talk show, premiering September 12.

September 12: The EGOT winner will go back to where it all began by reuniting with former "American Idol" judge Simon Cowell on her premiere episode for their first sit-down conversation since placing seventh on the singing competition series in 2004. THE TALK show premiere will also mark Hudson's 41st birthday, filled with celebratory moments and fun surprises.

September 13: Hudson will chat with NBA legend Magic Johnson, followed by an interview and performance by Mickey Guyton, the first Black female solo artist to earn a GRAMMY nomination in a country category.

September 14: Comedian and Emmy Award-nominated actress from the hit series "Insecure" Yvonne Orji will join Hudson in-studio.

September 15: Emmy Award-winning star of "Ted Lasso" Hannah Waddingham will chat about her hit show and her new movie, "Hocus Pocus 2."

September 16: Premiere week will wrap with Oscar, Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Viola Davis who will discuss her new film, "The Woman King."

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" will feature celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations, and music. Hudson will use her powerful voice in a new way, bringing fun, uplifting conversations to the forefront, shining a light on extraordinary stories, talents, and passions. The series will be a destination to laugh, learn, and feel inspired.

The series will air on Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps Media, and Gray Media Group, among other station groups.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" is produced in Los Angeles by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. Executive producers include Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Jennifer Hudson, Lisa Kasteler Calio, Graehme Morphy, and Walter Williams III, with Shani Black as co-executive producer.

A two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist, Academy Award-winning actress, and Tony and Emmy® Award-winning producer, Jennifer Hudson is the youngest female EGOT winner in history. From humble beginnings, Hudson began singing in a small Chicago church where, week after week, she brought the congregation to its feet. From there, she's gone on to worldwide acclaim.

Hudson most recently cemented her historic status by earning a Tony Award as co-producer on this year's Best Musical, "A Strange Loop." This followed her electrifying turn as Aretha Franklin in the critically acclaimed biopic "Respect," a role for which she was handpicked by Franklin and garnered her a Screen Actors Guild nomination.

She was named "Entertainer of the Year" at the 2022 NAACP IMAGE AWARDS and recently earned Grammy and Golden Globe nominations for the film's original song, "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)," which she co-wrote alongside Jamie Hartman and the legendary Carole King.

Hudson has been named one of Time magazine's "Most Influential People in the World," starred in countless film and television projects, released chart-topping albums, made her Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning production of "The Color Purple," and has been a celebrated coach on both the U.S. and UK versions of the Emmy Award-winning juggernaut "The Voice."

She also penned a New York Times best-selling memoir that inspired millions, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, sang at the Super Bowl, and has been invited to perform for countless world leaders, including multiple presidents, royalty, and the Pope. Hudson even has her own day named after her in the city of Chicago. In 2007, Hudson won an Academy Award for her role as Effie in the smash hit "Dreamgirls," an adaptation of the Broadway musical.

Her breakout film performance also garnered a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a BAFTA, and an NAACP Image Award. In 2009 along with her sister Julia, Hudson founded The Julian D. KING Gift Foundation as a catalyst for change in children's health, education, and welfare. The Foundation exists to provide stability, support, and positive experiences for children of all backgrounds.

Photo Credit: Brian Bowen Smith / 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

