Anya Taylor-Joy Discusses New Thriller Series LUCKY and LORD OF THE RINGS Role on THE VIEW

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





Anya Taylor-Joy sat down with the co-hosts of THE VIEW to talk about her new thriller series LUCKY, in which she plays a con artist on the run, and to reflect on turning 30. The conversation also touched on her involvement in THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE HUNT FOR GOLLUM, a project she is keeping largely under wraps.

In the clip, Taylor-Joy discusses the character she plays in LUCKY, a thriller series centered on a woman evading pursuit. She offered some details about the role while remaining guarded about specifics tied to the Lord of the Rings project, suggesting the latter production is still in a phase where cast members are not speaking freely about their parts.

THE VIEW, the ABC daytime talk program, has been a frequent stop for film and television talent in recent weeks. Jennifer Garner appeared on the program earlier this week to discuss her Peacock series THE FIVE-STAR WEEKEND and the forthcoming 13 GOING ON 30 reboot.

Taylor-Joy's birthday milestone came up during the segment as well, with the actress discussing how she marked the occasion. LUCKY has not yet been given a premiere date in the clip, though Taylor-Joy's appearance signals the series is moving toward release.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...