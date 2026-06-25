TED LASSO Season 4 Screening and Cast Talk to Take Place at the Paley Museum

The Paley Museum has announced its latest PaleyLive event—Ted Lasso Returns! An Exclusive Evening with the Cast of Season 4. The PaleyLive program presented by Citi celebrates the long-awaited return of the Emmy Award–winning series and includes a screening of the season 4 premiere and a first look at episode 2, followed by a conversation with the cast and creative team. The event takes place at The Paley Museum in Midtown Manhattan on Thursday, August 6 at 8:00 pm.

“It has been three years since fans last cheered on Ted Lasso and the beloved AFC Richmond squad, and we are thrilled to welcome them back to the pitch for this can't-miss event at The Paley Museum,” said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO, The Paley Center for Media. “The evening promises to be filled with laughter and plenty of Richmond spirit, and we extend our tremendous thanks to our friends at Apple TV and Citi for their support.”

In the upcoming fourth season of Ted Lasso, premiering globally on Apple TV on August 5, Ted (Jason Sudeikis) returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women's football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.

The Paley Museum will screen the season 4 premiere episode and a first look at episode 2, followed by a conversation with the cast and creative team from season 4.

This event takes place during The Paley Museum's milestone 50th anniversary year, which kicked off with the grand reopening of its newly renovated state-of-the-art theaters and reimagined public spaces. The Museum continues to serve as a vibrant cultural hub and a welcoming gathering place for all New Yorkers and visitors alike. Current programs include live World Cup Watch Parties presented in both English and Spanish, and upcoming programs featuring a commemoration of America's 250th anniversary, the return of PaleyFest NY, live podcast tapings, songwriter and artist showcases, and much more.

Paley Members will have the earliest access to tickets to this highly anticipated event. In addition, Paley Members receive ticket discounts to all Paley events, free admission year-round to The Paley Museum in New York, VIP invitations, admission to the Paley Archive library, access to the PaleyGX Gaming Studio and VR Experience, and more. For more information on these invaluable benefits, please visit Paley Membership.

Tickets are now on sale to all Paley President's Circle, Patron Circle, and Partner Members; to Paley Individual, Family, and Supporting Members on Wednesday, July 1 at noon ET; and to the general public on Friday, July 17 at noon ET.

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