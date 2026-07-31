Hannah Stocking and Dave Asprey Talk Biohacking on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB

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A trailer for episode 10 of GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB previews a conversation touching on biohacking, foot tattoos, and a story about running from the cops, with internet personality Hannah Stocking and biohacking figure Dave Asprey set to appear alongside host Ben Gleib. The clip also flags a round table segment featuring Heather Pasternak and Kat Bird, promising what the show describes as an unfiltered mix of topics ranging from raccoon sticks to longevity advice.

Stocking is described in the episode preview as an internet icon, while Asprey is billed as the father of biohacking, the wellness movement built around optimizing health and longevity through diet, technology and lifestyle changes. The trailer positions their conversation as one of the episode's central segments, with Asprey's biohacking expertise expected to anchor part of the discussion.

The episode continues the round table format that has become a recurring fixture of the program, where Gleib gathers comedians and guests for wide-ranging discussions that often swing between comedic and serious territory. Past editions of the round table, sometimes called the Thunder Round, have covered everything from debates over classic comedies to grim theories about the afterlife, a pattern the new episode's teaser suggests will continue with its own unpredictable mix of subjects.

The show has also built a reputation for pairing its round table format with pointed pop-culture debates, as seen in a recent round table where the panel unanimously rejected banning vaping and smoking. The full episode featuring Stocking, Asprey, Pasternak and Bird is set to premiere on YouTube, with an extended after-show conversation available separately on Patreon.

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