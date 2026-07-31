Hannah Stocking and Dave Asprey Dig Into Biohacking on GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB

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Biohacking and internet fame collided on episode 10 of GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB, taped live from host Ben Gleib's home, as internet comedy figure Hannah Stocking and wellness author Dave Asprey sat down for a conversation that ranged from foot tattoos to storm-related tangents. The episode was billed as part interview, part comedy free-for-all, mixing candid discussion with the kind of loose, unscripted moments the show has built its format around.

Stocking has amassed 74 million followers online, making her one of the biggest names in internet comedy to appear on Gleib's program. Asprey, described as the father of biohacking, is a four-time New York Times bestselling author known for his work on optimizing health and longevity through diet, technology and lifestyle changes. Their pairing gave the episode a dual focus, blending viral internet culture with wellness expertise.

The episode also featured a round table segment with comedians Kat Bird and Heather Pasternak, a recurring format on the show where Gleib gathers guests to hash out pointed and often unpredictable topics. Musical direction came from Keith Harris, the show's band leader and musical director, a multi-Grammy winning drummer who has played with the Black Eyed Peas.

A trailer for the episode previously previewed the conversation, flagging topics including biohacking, foot tattoos and a story about running from the cops, according to prior BroadwayWorld coverage of the episode's promo. GOOD NIGHT WITH BEN GLEIB releases new episodes weekly on YouTube.

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