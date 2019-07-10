Hallmark Channel Starts Production onÂ CHRISTMAS AT DOLLYWOOD

Hallmark Channel announces Danica McKellar is set as the lead of the World Premiere Original Movie, "Christmas At Dollywood," premiering in December as part of the network's 10th Anniversary salute to its #1-rated COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS program event. Making a special appearance in the film is Dollywood's beloved namesake, country music legend and American treasure, Dolly Parton. The film commences principal photography in August.

In "Christmas At Dollywood," Rachel Lewis (McKellar) is a single mom and award-winning Broadway producer who learns investors have mismanaged her latest theatrical - a holiday extravaganza - into bankruptcy, forcing the show to close before it opens. Rachel is dismayed, but not for long, as her friend calls from Tennessee to let her know there is an opportunity for a seasoned pro to produce a show for the 20th anniversary of the award-winning Smoky Mountain Christmas festival at Dollywood. One caveat, Rachel learns this is a co-production with Luke Hakman, entertainment director for Dollywood. Luke is a long-time Dollywood employee who sees the holiday show as key to him becoming the park's next GM. With nine-year-old daughter Amy in tow, Rachel leaves New York City to return to her Appalachian mountain roots. Every night as Rachel tucks Amy into bed, she tells the child a new ADVENTURES OF AMY story, a collection of personal mother-daughter bedtime stories Rachel hopes to author someday. One night, Rachel tells Amy about a little girl following Santa Claus on his route. Using the stars as her guide, fantasy Amy travels with Santa to the Northern Lights. Rachel tells her child the lights are so magical and beautiful that Amy can always look to the night sky to find her way home. Is this an idea for the new Dollywood show? Rachel thinks so, though she will have to convince a skeptical Luke who has his own vision of success. As the pair meets in the middle to please the boss, little do Rachel and Luke realize love lurks in all the unexpected places because this isn't the Great White Way. Or Hollywood. This is Dollywood!

"Dolly Parton is a bright light who is rich in spirit, kindness, and love. 'Christmas At Dollywood' features Danica McKellar in a story about finding love and new beginnings in the most familiar place -- home. A holiday movie set in a winter wonderland like Dollywood exemplifies the quality of the talent, storytelling, and filmmaking that has made COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS the #1 program event on television for ten years," said Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President, Programming & Publicity, Crown Media Family Networks.

Danica McKellar and Dolly Parton share a special connection to children's literacy: both are successful authors and two of Danica's books can be found in Dolly's world-renowned Imagination Library.

"Christmas At Dollywood" is written by Nina Weinman. Executive Producers are Alan Ett and Bruce Hendricks.





