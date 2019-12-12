HGTV Picks Up A New Season Of FLIP OR FLOP With Christina Anstead And Tarek El Moussa 

HGTV's breakout hit series, Flip or Flop, starring business partners Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa as they flip houses for profit in Southern California, has received a pick up order for a new season of fresh episodes. Airing on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the current season already has attracted more than 21.9 million viewers since it premiered on Aug. 1. The season finale will air on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with the new episodes slated to premiere in August 2020.

During the next season of Flip or Flop, cameras will continue to follow the formerly married real estate and house-flipping experts as they navigate both the expected and surprising challenges of co-parenting and running a successful business. And, even more dilapidated houses will be transformed into beautifully renovated homes that can be flipped for a good return on investment.

"Christina and Tarek's relatable, personal journey attracts millions of viewers who now have a true emotional stake in their story and want to see more," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. "Their story is real, compelling and filled with the hallmarks of HGTV hits-family and unforgettable personalities with home-related expertise who are passionate about the work that turns houses into homes."

For THOSE WHO CAN'T get enough of Christina and Tarek, both will star in their own solo series on HGTV in 2020. The sophomore season of Christina on the Coast premieres Thursday, Jan. 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and spotlights Christina's life with husband, Ant Anstead. In the new season, the couple welcomes a baby boy into their blended family and Christina focuses on her expanded design business. Fans can catch up on season one of Christina on the Coast in a one-hour special on Thursday, Dec. 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In early 2020, Tarek will star in a new original series, Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa, that follows him as he mentors real estate novices who want to learn the secrets of a successful flip.

Fans also can stay connected with Christina and Tarek on HGTV's digital platforms. Viewers can visit www.hgtv.com/FliporFlop for exclusive videos and photos and can interact via social media using #FliporFlop. Exclusive before and after renovation photos and videos from Christina on the Coast are available at www.hgtv.com/ChristinaontheCoast, and fans can interact with the series via social media using #ChristinaontheCoast. Tarek's digital series, Tarek's Flip Side, is available on HGTV GO, HGTV.com, on demand across all platforms, HGTV Facebook and HGTV's Youtube channel. The series offers a glimpse of Tarek's personal life as he works hard, plays hard and then slows down to enjoy quality time with his kids and family. On HGTV GO, fans can watch new episodes and past seasons of Flip or Flop, as well as season one of Christina on the Coast and its new season beginning Jan. 2





Related Articles View More TV Stories