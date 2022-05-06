HGTV Launches First-Ever TikTok Original Series

In a week-long celebration of super moms everywhere, HGTV will debut its first-ever TikTok original series starring HELP! I WRECKED MY HOUSE host, Jasmine Roth.

The Mother's Day-inspired series will kick off on Sunday, May 8, with new episodes dropping daily through Sunday, May 15, and will document Jasmine surprising her mom with a beach condo and a top-to-bottom renovation to make it the ultimate oasis.

Featuring trending sounds and themes, the 8-part series will showcase before-and-after footage as Jasmine shows her mom appreciation the HGTV way- with all-new hardwoods and integrated appliances. The emotional reveal will feature customized storage solutions, unique design elements and artwork created by Jasmine's two-year-old daughter, Hazel.

"My mom is a wonderful grandma to my daughter and when this house came up for sale right up the street we jumped on it," said Jasmine. "I am so stoked to share this deeply personal house transformation with HGTV fans because to me, no one is more deserving than my mom. It was so satisfying because when we were finished, she couldn't believe her eyes!"

Credit to HGTV